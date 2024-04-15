Hurricane outlasts heat, Bulldogs for 3-2 victory

Toby Alsip in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Brennen Zeigler in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Trey Reed in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Brennen Zeigler in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Mathias Supanz in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Stephen Adams in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Trey Reed in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Toby Alsip in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Trey Reed in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Cristian Perez awaits the serve Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. The Wilmington tennis team prior to Monday’s match with Batavia on the WHS courts. Mathias Supanz in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. The Wilmington tennis team gets in one last huddle prior to Monday’s match with Batavia on the WHS courts. Stephen Adams in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts. Hunter Holbert in action Monday for Wilmington against Batavia on the WHS courts.

WILMINGTON — Mathias Supanz won his match at second singles to lift Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Batavia Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

“Mathias … simply outlasted his opponent in the heat,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “He was down 0-3 and chipped his way back into the second set before finally winning it 7-5.”

Supanz won the match 6-2, 7-5.

WHS goes to 2-5 overall, 1-2 in the American. Batavia is 2-2 overall, 0-2 in league play.

“Really proud of the team today, battling both Batavia and the heat,” said Reed. “Stephen Adams is settling in nicely at third singles and making adjustments as he goes.

“Trey Reed bounced back from a rough outing Saturday to win easily.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 3, Bulldogs 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed def Roberts 6-3, 6-0

2-Mathias Supanz def Willenbrink 6-2, 7-5

3-Stephens Adams def Slaughter 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1-Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip were def by Santoro, Rinckhoff 1-6, 4-6

2-Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were def by Biernat, Roller 1-6, 2-6