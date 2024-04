Brylie Green takes a cut against Clermont Northeastern Monday at Clinton-Massie (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Izzy Penewit awaits a pitch against Clermont Northeastern Monday at Clinton-Massie (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie on defense against Clermont Northeastern Monday (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Sydney Doyle makes a play Monday against Clermont Northeastern at Clinton-Massie (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clermont Northeastern defeated Clinton-Massie 11-6 Monday in a non-league softball game.

The Falcons are 4-5 while the Rockets improve to 6-3.

CNE led 11-0 before CM got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning.