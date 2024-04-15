Oberlin outduels Clayton as Cane hands Lions first league loss

NEW RICHMOND — Talen Oberlin outdueled Connor Clayton and Wilmington defeated New Richmond 4-1 in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The Hurricane (2-4, 1-2) got seven strong innings from Oberlin who won his first game of the season.

Clayton came in to the game having pitched 22.1 scoreless innings this season. WHS plated a run in the first to end that streak and went on to post the win.

The Lions are 6-4 overall, 2-1 in the division.

Josh Tolliver had two hits and Bryson Platt drove in two runs for Wilmington. Jake Stephens scored twice

SUMMARY

April 15, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Hurricane 4, Lions 1

W^1^0^0^0^0^3^0^^4-7-0

NR^0^0^0^1^0^0^0^^1-5-1

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Fickert 4-0-1-0 J. Tolliver 4-1-2-0 Stephens 3-2-1-0 Massie 3-1-1-1 Phillips 3-0-0-0 Platt 3-0-1-2 B. Tolliver 3-0-0-0 Oberlin 3-0-1-0 Walls 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-4-7-3

(1) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Wilfert 3-0-1-0 Kuhlman 2-0-0-0 Davis 3-0-1-0 Sheppard 3-0-1-0 Hounshell 3-1-0-0 Gilbert 2-0-0-0 Klinker 3-0-1-1 Siebert 3-0-1-0 Jenkins 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-1-5-1

2B: W-Stephens, Platt

SB: W-Stephens, Massie, Platt

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Oberlin (W)^7^5^1^1^1^4

New Richmond

Clayton (L)^5.2^4^4^3^0^8

Jenkins^1.1^3^0^0^0^3