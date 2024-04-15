Quakers drop doubleheader to Fighting Muskies

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team dropped a heartbreaker in game one Sunday afternoon to Muskingum University, 8-,7 before losing game two 8-0.

The Quakers had the Fighting Muskies down to their final out, but Muskingum scored three runs to walk off game one.

Kori Cornett and Ashley Hardesty both had three hits during the day for the Quakers.

Wilmington falls to 13-14-1 overall this season.

In the first game, Wilmington trailed 3-0 before Judaea Wilson drove in the first WC run. Wilson walked with the bases loaded later in the game to make it 5-3 MU. Jocelyn Franz singled in a teammate to get the Quakers with 5-4.

In the top of the seventh, Wilmington tied the game on Rachel Berry’s RBI-double and the teams went to extra innings.

Kori Cornett scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Claire Scully singled in a run as the Quakers led 7-5. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Muskingum rallied to win the game.

Kori Cornett, Jocelyn Franz, Judaea Wilson, Ashley Hardesty, and Rachel Berry all had two hits. Wilson also walked three times in the game. The Quakers stole six bases.

In the second game, Cornett, Alasandra Spears and Hardesty had the Quaker hits.

Wilmington will host Anderson 3 p.m. today in a non-league doubleheader.