Doubles teams strong, Massie stays unbeaten with 5-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With solid performances by the doubles teams, Clinton-Massie blanked Western Brown 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the CM courts.

“Our two doubles teams played great matches,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.

The Falcons are 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference.

The Broncos fall to 3-3, 1-2.

Logan Miller and Austin Sauer won 6-2 7-6 at first singles and Jack Anderson and Colson Morgan posted a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 win at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2024

Falcons 5, Broncos 0

Singles

1-Avden Faucett def Ondre 6-0, 6-0

2-Quinton Smith def Pottorf 6-1, 6-1

3-Elias Scott def Jacobs 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

1-Logan Miller, Austin Sauer def Wylie Akre 6-2 7-6

2-Jack Anderson, Colson Morgan def Lawrence, Smith 6-2, 3-6, 6-0