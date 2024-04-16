Doubles teams strong, Massie stays unbeaten with 5-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With solid performances by the doubles teams, Clinton-Massie blanked Western Brown 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the CM courts.
“Our two doubles teams played great matches,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.
The Falcons are 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference.
The Broncos fall to 3-3, 1-2.
Logan Miller and Austin Sauer won 6-2 7-6 at first singles and Jack Anderson and Colson Morgan posted a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 win at second doubles.
SUMMARY
April 16, 2024
Falcons 5, Broncos 0
Singles
1-Avden Faucett def Ondre 6-0, 6-0
2-Quinton Smith def Pottorf 6-1, 6-1
3-Elias Scott def Jacobs 6-0, 6-3
Doubles
1-Logan Miller, Austin Sauer def Wylie Akre 6-2 7-6
2-Jack Anderson, Colson Morgan def Lawrence, Smith 6-2, 3-6, 6-0