Roush sparks Wildcats, giving Lawson 200 wins for BHS career (Photo update)

BLANCHESTER — Sammy Roush pitched a three-hitter and drove in four runs as Blanchester mauled Mariemont 11-1 for manager Aaron Lawson’s 200th career win Tuesday night at Bott Field.

“I’d like to thank all my assistant coaches the past 12 years that helped the program get where it is today,” Lawson said. “Especially Kevin Brown. I’ve been lucky enough to have him as my right-hand man for eight seasons. We prided ourselves on discipline, hard work, and playing the game the right way. Goal every game — be competitive.”

Lawson is 200-104 during his career at BHS.

Roush had a three-run triple in the fifth to end the game with the 10-run rule. In all, Roush had three hits and reached base four times. On the mound, Roush pitched four innings then gave way to Matt Adkins who closed it out for the Wildcats.

“Sam had another solid outing,” Lawson said of his starting pitcher. “He allowed a little traffic but made pitches when he had to. Defense played well and really generated our energy on offense.

“We played small ball and took what the pitcher gave us. They were giving us a bunt for a hit so we took advantage. I love being aggressive on the bases it adds so much pressure on the defense.”