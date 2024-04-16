Stevens wins 4, Blan girls 2nd at Vern Hawkins Under the Lights

GEORGETOWN — Led by Aubrey Stevens, the Blanchester girls track and field team was runnerup Friday in the Vern Hawkins Friday Night Under the Lights meet at Georgetown High School.

Goshen won the meet with 135.5 while Blanchester was next with 124.5

In the boys meet, Blanchester was fifth. Goshen was first in this one as well.

“It always seems to rain when we go to Georgetown and this evening was no different,” Blanchester coach Brad Ballinger said. “Aubrey Stevens propelled the girls to a runner-up finish, taking home four first place medals (three individual, one relay). Sammy McEntire won the long jump for the boys.”

McEntire went 16-7 to win the long jump.

Stevens won the 100-meter dash (13.9), the 100-meter hurdles (17.45) and the 200-meter dash (29.06). She also was part of the 4×100-meter relay that claimed first place in 56.06 seconds.

Other top eight finishers were Jaida Jones (third in long jump, fourth in 200 and sixth in 100), Rylee Griffith (fourth in 400), Laylla Sears (sixth in 1600), Paityn Conley (third in pole vault and fourth in 3200), Lily Rice (fourth in 100 hurdles), Chloe Paulson (second in 300 hurdles), the 4×200 relay second, the 4×400 relay second, Kaci Grillot (fourth in high jump), Kendall Koch (second in long jump), Carlee Campbell (fourth in discus and sixth in shot put), Myla Skates (eighth in discus).

For the boys, Casey Gilbert was fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 100, Jacob Allen fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 200, Isaiah Abbott third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the pole vault, Ian Hopkins fourth in the 110 hurdles, the 4×100 relay team finished second, the 4×400 relay team was fourth, Elijah McVey seventh in the discus and Kane Scott sixth in the shot put.