Broncos rally in seventh to beat upset-minded Falcons 5-3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown maintained its lead over New Richmond Thursday with a 5-3 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Falcons are 4-6 overall, 1-3 in the division. The Broncos are 4-0 in the division. The Lions are 3-0.

“We played well overall, just couldn’t get the hits needed,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “We definitely had opportunities for the big win but we couldn’t overcome the two homeruns in the seventh.

“Defensively we played very well but couldn’t catch up to their pitching.”

The Broncos trailed 3-1 going to the seventh but hit a pair of two-run homers to win the game.

Massie scored all three of its runs in the first inning on a three-run blast by Laila Davis.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Broncos 5 Falcons 3

WB^0^0^0^1^0^0^4^^5

CM^3^0^0^0^0^0^0^^3

(5) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Heitker 4-0-2-0 Schlosser 4-0-0-0 Barnes 2-1-0-0 Flores 3-1-1-2 Jamison 0-1-0-0 Sissel 2-0-0-0 Helton 3-0-0-0 Ogden 3-2-3-2 Dollenmeier 4-0-0-0

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 4-0-0-0 Doyle 1-1-0-0 Crombie 2-1-0-0 Davis 3-1-2-3 Penewit 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-0-0-0 Sandlin 3-0-0-0 Green 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 2-0-1-0 Courson 0-0-0-0

HR: CM-Davis; WB-Flores, Ogden

SB: CM-Doyle 2

HBP: WB-Flores

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Western Brown

Barnes (W)^7^3^3^3^4^9

Clinton-Massie

Courson (W)^7^6^5^5^9^2