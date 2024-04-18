CCHD releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehab, 75 Hale St., Wilmington

The facility has experienced lights out above the food prep area, and replacements are currently on order. Additionally, the coupe lid cannot be replaced until the entire unit is replaced. It’s essential to clean the guard of the slicer around the blade thoroughly to completely remove any residue. Implements beneath the steamer, where there is a drip, should be relocated. Moreover, after removing a hornets’ nest, shelving and flooring beneath the equipment were thoroughly cleaned.

Subway, 2855 OH 73, Wilmington

During the inspection, sanitizer spray had a concentration lower than required. The PIC mixed up a new batch and committed to testing its strength before each sanitation. Furthermore, one sprayer for bread water was found unlabeled, but the PIC took action to label it, preventing accidental misuse. Another issue observed was a loose seal on the right side freezer, for which the facility currently uses a chair to keep it closed. Additionally, the floors beneath equipment were found to require further cleaning. Lastly, personal items were discovered stored among surfaces designated for food storage and preparation. It’s essential to store personal items away from all facility items to maintain proper hygiene standards.

Flagway #18, 373 W. Washington St., Sabina

Everything looks good! Thermometers in coolers, test strips were available, and serv-safe certification available.

Domino’s Pizza #2240, 265 W. Locust St., Wilmington

Everything looks good and no violations at this time; Servsafe certification available. All foods properly labeled/dated.

Quick Stop, Truesdell St., Wilmington

Found raw shell eggs above milk jugs in cooler containing TCS foods (deli meats, cheese, etc). Sanitarian discussed with PIC about possible cross-contamination and that the eggs needed to go on the bottom shelf. PIC said it would be corrected. Place a hanging thermometer in the cooler containing TCS foods. The lights are out in the cooler containing TCS foods. Please replace. Walls and floors in the employee’s bathroom have an accumulation of debris. Please clean. Found a wet mop in the bucket, please have a place (possibly along the wall) to hang mops. Please hang mops to dry. Middle label missing on cream and sugar dispensing machine. PIC informed sanitarian that there was nothing in particular in the dispenser, but would label it if something was put in it. Notes: please ensure to keep the dumpster lid closed to prevent rainwater and pests from entering. Please clean the cappuccino dispensers. PIC was very willing to fix what needed to be corrected. If using the compartment sink for washing equipment, please obtain test strips (not using the sink at this time).

Xenia Avenue Market, 659 Xenia Avenue, Wilmington

Did not have bleach available for vomit/diarrheal events. Paper towels missing at the handwashing sink near the kitchen area. Please do not use hand towels; replace them with paper towels. Found raw shell eggs above milk jugs in the cooler containing TCS foods. The Sanitarian discussed with the PIC about possible cross-contamination and that the eggs needed to go on the bottom shelf. The PIC corrected this by placing the eggs on the bottom shelf. Cleaning chemicals were found on the same shelf as bottled sodas by the men’s bathroom. The PIC removed the chemicals and placed them in an adequate location. A thermometer was missing in the cooler containing TCS foods (milk, cheese, eggs, etc). The PIC found a hanging thermometer and placed it in the cooler. Lights are out in the TCS cooler containing TCS foods; please replace them. The three-compartment sink area has an accumulation of debris/boxes/supplies. Please clean the kitchen area and sink thoroughly before preparing ice. Observed an accumulation of debris on shelves in the refrigerator by the handwashing sink. Please clean these surfaces. Slight gaps were observed along the exit door in the back of the store. Please fill these gaps to prevent pests. Floors in the women’s restroom need to be cleaned. Notes: unable to check men’s restroom as it was locked.

Brown Cow Barn, 1869 McGuinn Rd., Wilmington

Please place a hanging thermometer in the non-commercial refrigerator. Found non-commercial fridge holding packaged cheese and meat (extra storage). Please replace it with a commercial unit if the current one breaks down. Please provide antibacterial hand wipes or hand sanitizer. Recommend using unused plastic bags for customers.

Kairos Coffee LLC, 1591 and 1593 Rombach Road, Wilmington

Please ensure expiration dates are on products and ensure dates are changed on containers when product is changed.

R Spot, 535 Imperial Ct., Wilmington

Everything looks good, license issued.

Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina

Broken floor tile by the front counter. Trash on the floor of walk in cooler, tires, pile of metal, pile of metal shelving stacked outside in back. All floors, walls, and ceilings, must be smooth and easily cleanable. The trash on the floor needs to be properly disposed of in waste containers. Unnecessary items need to be removed to improve overall sanitation.

Sabina IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

All coolers were between 27 degrees and 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The meat walk-in cooler is still leaking from the ceiling. No food is kept under the area that is leaking. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. Roof leak in front of the bakery area. There is a bucket underneath to catch the water. All ceilings and roofs must be maintained in good working order. Hand-dipped ice cream available. Manager stated that they wash, rinse, and sanitize the scoop after each use (no dip well for the unit).

We’re Rolling Pretzel, 2825 SR. 73 South, Wilmington

No violations on inspection, discussed sanitizing frequency of blender (every four hours). Procedures for hot dogs wrapped pretzels are hanging- up.

McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Found two lexans on clean storage shelf with food debris and debris on the underside of the shelf above open tea dispensers. Lexans pulled for rewashing and PIC having employee move dispensers and clean area above the tea. All were corrected to prevent contamination. Ensure areas above open food and equipment to hold food are free from debris to prevent contamination. Good procedures for cooling from ambient temperatures. More cleaning needed of walk-in cooler floor. Equipment and the remainder of the facility are very clean upon this inspection.

Shop and Go, 1089 W. Locust St., Wilmington

Peanuts not currently offered. Will check license to verify that the current owner is licensed. Cleaning is still needed of restroom fixtures. Inspector will email plan review.

Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington

Observed a worker handle raw beef with gloved hands and change gloves without washing hands. The handwash sink is not conveniently located to wash between glove changes. It is recommended to use tongs or a spatula to grab raw beef for placement on the grill. Ensure these tongs or spatula are only used for raw meat. This was corrected during inspection. Found raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat food. PIC moved bacon to shelf below ready-to-eat food to prevent potential contamination. No hanging thermometer found in the coleslaw reach-in cooler; place to monitor ambient air temperature. Found a light burnt out in the hall, please replace/repair. Cracked floor tiles in the back of the kitchen; replace. Ensure all new employees sign the 13 reportable illness paperwork. Ensure hose to mop sink is in the mop bucket. Place a handwash sign in the women’s room. Must maintain corrections and correct all outstanding violations by the next standard inspection.

Family Dollar Store #27268, 105 East Main Street, Clarksville

Found eggs and packaged butter on the same shelf in the back storage area cooler. The sanitarian discussed with the PIC about possible cross-contamination. The PIC was able to move the butter to the shelf above the eggs while the sanitarian was on site. Found an unlabeled pump container in the maintenance room; the PIC was informed. The PIC labeled the container while the sanitarian was on site. Did not see hanging thermometers in the back storage area cooler. Please place hanging thermometers in the coolers containing TCS foods. Gaps were observed along the meeting point of the front entrance doors. Please fill gaps to prevent pests. Found bottled water and tea stored on the floor. Please store six inches above to aid in cleaning. The floor in the men’s room has an accumulation of debris; please clean. The facility is licensed but has an old license; please clean and sanitize the water fountain. Small amounts of mold were observed in the vent area of coolers; please clean.

The Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 State Route 350, Clarksville

Found unlabeled containers; the PIC was informed, and they labeled them while the sanitarian was on site. Observed a dog in the facility. Dogs are not allowed in licensed food facilities; only service animals are permitted. Observed an accumulation of food/debris on trays and shelves of the cooler containing TCS foods; please clean these surfaces. Observed standing water and debris/trash in the rectangular concrete box near the trash can outside of the building; please clean this area to prevent pests. Lights are out in the Red Bull and Arizona tea coolers; replace the lights. Please clean floors and bathrooms more frequently when possible. The PIC informed the sanitarian that they do not sell coffee anymore.

Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington

Chemical mix box was not mixing the proper concentration of quat sanitizer initially. The PIC was able to change the valve to adjust for 200 ppm of quat sanitizer (to sanitize food surfaces). Found doors propped open upon entry to the facility for inspection. Doors should be kept closed to prevent entry by pests. The air conditioner is broken and needs repair; the owner is aware and addressing the issue. Found a lexan container with a broken corner; please discard and replace it. The PIC had the manager undergo food safety training, addressing two issues from the last inspection. No gnats were observed, and the floors, plumbing, and walls are very clean. Mix chlorine spray sanitizer for the slicer to no more than 100 ppm for sanitizing at a safe concentration.

Wilmington Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Found queso blanco hot holding at 127 degrees Fahrenheit. The PIC asked the employee to heat it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and turn up the hot hold dial for a minimum hold temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cleaning is needed at the reach-in seals area beneath the cones at the top of the freezer soft-serve dispenser. Ensure the hot hold reaches and maintains 135 degrees Fahrenheit to control bacterial growth.

UDF Wilmington, 396 E. Main St., Wilmington

Found the handwash sink in the back of the facility blocked with dishes/cleaner. The PIC removed all items for convenient use by inspectors/employees. The hand sink at the counter needs paper towels; please place them for convenient use. Found air freshener, Lysol spray, hand cream, etc., stored on top of food dispensing machines. The PIC moved them to help prevent accidental contamination of foods. An employee handling open foods had hair tied back but not covered; please tie hair back or cover it to help control hair and prevent contamination. A covered trash bin is needed in the women’s room for hygiene products. More cleaning of the floor is needed in the walk-in cooler. Coats were observed sitting on boxes containing food. Please store coats away from food and food contact surfaces. Maintain corrections made during the inspection and correct remaining violations by the next standard inspection. All holding temperatures checked were within ODH requirements. New equipment was observed; please send spec sheets to the email address provided.

Wendy’s Old Fashioned, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Found the handwash sink near the frosty machine and drive-thru without paper towels and soap. The PIC is aware and will restore the handwash sink with soap, towels, and signage. In the hot holding unit, cheese sauce was at 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The PIC reheated it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the microwave and placed hot water in the hot hold with pans to keep the heat. Ice buildup was found inside the walk-in freezer; the broken condensation line was repaired, and the ice was removed. Water on the floor from the shop vac machine was mopped up to prevent falls. Ensure all employees who may handle food or clean equipment are wearing hair coverings. Observed good handwashing by employees beginning their shift.