Falcons stay unbeaten with tough win over Hurricane

Clinton-Massie’s Avden Faucett in Thursday’s match at Wilmington High School. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Elias Scott in Thursday’s match at Wilmington High School. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Quinton Smith in Thursday’s match at Wilmington High School. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Trey Reed won at first singles for Wilmington in Thursday’s match against Clinton-Massie Wilmington’s Mathias Supanz in Thursday’s match against Clinton-Massie. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Stephen Adams with the serve against Clinton-Massie Thursday afternoon. (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Trey Reed with a backhand return in Thursday’s match against Clinton-Massie. (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie held on to first place in the SBAAC American Division tennis standings Thursday with a 4-1 win over Wilmington on the WHS courts.

“It was definitely one of the toughest matches of the season for us,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. We had great matches from Avden (Faucett), Quinton (Smith) and Elias (Scott). They all three had really tough matches. They really competed well.”

The Falcons are 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the division. The Hurricane drops to 3-7 overall, 2-3 in league play.

The lone Hurricane win was at first singles by Trey Reed.

“Trey played really well and finally got a win against Faucett who is such a solid player,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Trey picked his spots well and made better decisions than last time they played.

“The rest of the team really played well and CM brought out the best in us which is what good teams do. Coach (Rod) Amburgy has a great group of not only tennis players but quality young men all the way up and down the lineup. Look forward to seeing these matchups again in the tournament.”

SUMMARY

April 18, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Falcons 4, Hurricane 1

Singles

1-Trey Reed (W) defeated Avden Faucett 6-2, 3-6, 12-10

2-Quinton Smith (CM) defeated Mathias Supanz 6-3, 6-4

3-Elias Scott (CM) defeated Stephen Adams 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1-Jack Anderson, Logan Miller (CM) defeated Toby Alsip, Cristian Perez 6-2, 6-1

2-Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan (CM) defeated Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert 6-3, 6-1