Falcons stay unbeaten with tough win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie held on to first place in the SBAAC American Division tennis standings Thursday with a 4-1 win over Wilmington on the WHS courts.
“It was definitely one of the toughest matches of the season for us,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. We had great matches from Avden (Faucett), Quinton (Smith) and Elias (Scott). They all three had really tough matches. They really competed well.”
The Falcons are 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the division. The Hurricane drops to 3-7 overall, 2-3 in league play.
The lone Hurricane win was at first singles by Trey Reed.
“Trey played really well and finally got a win against Faucett who is such a solid player,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Trey picked his spots well and made better decisions than last time they played.
“The rest of the team really played well and CM brought out the best in us which is what good teams do. Coach (Rod) Amburgy has a great group of not only tennis players but quality young men all the way up and down the lineup. Look forward to seeing these matchups again in the tournament.”
SUMMARY
April 18, 2024
@Wilmington High School
Falcons 4, Hurricane 1
Singles
1-Trey Reed (W) defeated Avden Faucett 6-2, 3-6, 12-10
2-Quinton Smith (CM) defeated Mathias Supanz 6-3, 6-4
3-Elias Scott (CM) defeated Stephen Adams 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
1-Jack Anderson, Logan Miller (CM) defeated Toby Alsip, Cristian Perez 6-2, 6-1
2-Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan (CM) defeated Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert 6-3, 6-1