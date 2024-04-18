CMHS recognizes Students of the Month

Logan Miller Kendyl Smith Jakob Mueller Lexxi Michaels Finn Denehy Taylor Green Cole Glidewell Mallory Grimm

Clinton-Massie High School proudly announces its April Students of the Month:

Freshmen: Mallory Grimm and Cole Glidewell

Sophomores: Taylor Green and Finn Denehy

Juniors: Lexxi Michaels and Jakob Mueller

Seniors: Kendyl Smith and Logan Miller

Positive Recognitions:

CMHS also recognized students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to their school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Responsible: McKenzie Adams (McGraw) and Aiden Clark (Wilkinson)

Problem Solver: Michael Dorgan (McGraw)

Willing to Learn: Jillian Arledge (McGraw), Katie Beeson (Rolf), Jackson Doyle (McGraw), and Tayllor Vert (McGraw)