CMHS recognizes Students of the Month

Clinton-Massie High School proudly announces its April Students of the Month:
Freshmen: Mallory Grimm and Cole Glidewell
Sophomores: Taylor Green and Finn Denehy
Juniors: Lexxi Michaels and Jakob Mueller
Seniors: Kendyl Smith and Logan Miller
Positive Recognitions:
CMHS also recognized students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to their school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:
Responsible: McKenzie Adams (McGraw) and Aiden Clark (Wilkinson)
Problem Solver: Michael Dorgan (McGraw)
Willing to Learn: Jillian Arledge (McGraw), Katie Beeson (Rolf), Jackson Doyle (McGraw), and Tayllor Vert (McGraw)