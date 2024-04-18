WHS announces Students of the Month

Bryce Vilvens Maia McKinley Mia Stanforth Nick Kaufman Lilly Keniston Lucy Butcher Scottie Jansen Dexter Huston Melanie Cunningham

Wilmington High School is proud to announce Students of the Month for April. The following are the names of the students as well as descriptions of them by their teachers:

Science Department: Mia Stanforth and Melanie Cunningham

Mia deserves student of the month for her continued motivation to do her best in Science every day she walks in. She is more than willing to help her classmates if they’re struggling and will often ask to help grade papers. Mia is a model student and a pleasure to have in class!

Melanie deserves student of the month for her academic success in Science the entire year. She continues to challenge herself everyday. She is willing to help students if they need it and has really come out of her shell to be the best student she can be! It has been a pleasure to have Melanie in class!

English Department: Scottie Jansen

Scottie Jansen is the English Department’s Student of the Month for April. Throughout this year, Scottie has demonstrated an excellent work ethic. He is diligent and conscientious in completing his assignments. Scottie takes ownership of his classwork, ensuring it is done correctly by asking questions and accepting feedback. He is always willing to collaborate with others and assist those who may not understand certain concepts. Scottie strives for excellence every day and has the drive to accomplish his future goals.

Foreign Language Department: Bryce Vilvens

Bryce is a very intelligent student. He is confident in his responses and always does what is asked to the best of his ability.

Independent Studies: McKinley Maia

Our choice this month is Mckinley Maia. She has always done all the right things in class and is a wonderful student. Beyond that she is just a fun kid to be around. She is funny, always smiling, and seems to truly enjoy school and everything she does. And most importantly she studies during her time in class. She also sets a great example for the younger students. We have really enjoyed having her this year.

Technology Department: Lucy Butcher

The technology department would like to nominate Lucy Butcher for student of the month! Lucy always has a great attitude and sense of humor. She does great work in class and is smart and focused! Lucy is a great example for other students. Keep up the great work!

ESE Department: Nick Kaufman

Nick is a pleasure to have in class. He is respectful of others and always willing to help. Nick’s especially skilled at helping his teachers use the computer/smartboard! Nick works very hard at reading, writing, and math.

Social Studies Department: Lilly Keniston

Lilly is a very curious student. She is passionate about her studies and she approaches class with a contagious level of eagerness. Her work continuously exceeds expectations which sustains me as an educator. It is a joy to have a student in class that is as well thought out and inquisitive as Lilly is. She deserves to be a student of the month because she exemplifies what it means to be a student with the intention of gaining knowledge everyday. She comes to class with a sharp pencil and sharp mind. Other students should look to her as an example of how to conduct themselves in a successful manner.

Art Department: Dexter Huston

Dexter is an all around incredible student. Dexter is a focused and hard working artist who always knows how to ask good questions concerning his work. Everything he produces is done with attention to detail and thoughtfulness. Dexter is always eager and willing to support students around them and is the first to offer a lending hand in class.