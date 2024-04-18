Denehy dazzles, Falcons soar in 3-1 win over Broncos

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie defeated Western Brown Thursday, 3-1, in a game rescheduled from Wednesday.

It was a complete game effort from Falcon hurler Liam Denehy, who allowed just three hits and two walks in the contest at Paul Schwamberger Field.

“Liam really was effective, over 50 of his 79 pitches were strikes,” said Falcon head coach Tyler Hayslip.

It was a scoreless contest until CM manufactured a run in the bottom of the third inning. Miles Theetge had an infield hit to short, then took second on a wild throw. He scored after consecutive wild pitches.

Massie scored its second run in the fifth as Gabe Black beat out an infield hit and Jack Elkins came around to score from second, as the throw went past first base.

Western Brown got on the board in the top of the sixth inning but left the potential tying and go-ahead runners on base. Falcon left fielder Andrew Smith made a diving catch to keep the score intact.

Massie plated an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to Jackson Doyle, and Denehy retired the side in order in the seventh to preserve the win.

“Today was a total team effort” Hayslip noted in his post-game comments. “Andrew (Smith) made two spectacular catches in left, (Miles) Theetge had a great running catch in center field to keep them off the board. I feel my outfield is a no-fly ball zone, they will catch anything hit their way.

“Jackson Doyle with that timely run scoring hit in the sixth inning. I can say everyone contributed and did their job.”

With the win, the Falcons improve to 7-5 overall and are scheduled to play at Goshen on Friday.