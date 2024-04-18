Job fair will feature over 30 local businesses

A Clinton County Job and Community Resource Fair will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at the Expo Building and the Floral Hall at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Job and Community Resource Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 8 during Ohio’s “In-Demand Jobs Week.”

The fair will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m. and will be held at the Expo Building and the Floral Hall at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 958 W. Main St. There is no charge to attend the event and all are welcome to attend.

Over 30 local businesses will be at the fair promoting over 500 open positions. Categories of the open positions range from entry level, food service, and general labor to healthcare, education, social services, and more.

“Ohio’s In-Demand Jobs Week is a statewide celebration of the jobs, industries, and skills that are in-demand,” said Tammy Keller, job developer with OhioMeansJobs Clinton County. “We’re excited for this opportunity for our area’s employers and resource agencies to employ, empower and engage job seekers and students, and to inspire excitement and awareness of careers available in our local community.”

In addition to the hiring businesses, over 25 community resource organizations will be in attendance providing information about volunteer opportunities and their services — ranging from childcare, housing, education, disability services, mental and behavioral health, and more. A full list of participating businesses and resource providers can be found at www.wccchamber.com/job-fair.

“We recognize that sometimes it’s not about finding – or not finding – a job, but about having access to the support systems that enable individuals to take a job,” explained Ruth Brindle, workforce & data specialist with the Clinton County Port Authority. “That’s why we’re including community resource organizations alongside employers at this Job Fair, to provide access to resources like housing and child care that can equip individuals – and their families – with the services they need to enter the workforce.”

The Job and Community Resource Fair is presented by the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, an initiative of the Clinton County Port Authority, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and OhioMeansJobs Clinton County.

“With over 500 jobs currently available in Clinton County, the fair is open to all community members who are looking for a new job, a career change, or resources for potential barriers to work. Stronger communities yield stronger schools, and together we are working to build a stronger tomorrow for Clinton County and the surrounding communities,” said Curt Bradshaw, assistant superintendent of the SOESC.

For more information or questions, please visit wccchamber.com/job-fair or contact the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or [email protected].