Hearthside Food Solutions celebrates 10 years

Employees and sponsors indulge in delicious fare, savoring the camaraderie and celebration at Hearthside Food Solutions’ 10th anniversary event on Thursday. Employees and sponsors indulge in delicious fare, savoring the camaraderie and celebration at Hearthside Food Solutions’ 10th anniversary event on Thursday. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Employees and sponsors indulge in delicious fare, savoring the camaraderie and celebration at Hearthside Food Solutions’ 10th anniversary event on Thursday. Workers at Hearthside Food Solutions’ Wilmington plant diligently package salad dressings and toppings, ensuring quality and freshness for customers.

Hearthside Food Solutions is proudly celebrating a decade of innovation and growth at its Wilmington plant, according to a news release.

“As the leading contract food manufacturer and a pioneer in the co-pack manufacturing industry, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” the release states. “With a workforce of approximately 200 employees from the Tri-County area, our Wilmington plant stands as a testament to our dedication to our customers, community, and team.”

Since the plant’s inception in 2014 as L & L Foods, the local Wilmington plant has evolved significantly.

Following acquisitions by Peacock Foods in 2015, Greencore in 2016, and the merger with Hearthside Food Solutions in 2019, the plant has seen remarkable growth and transformation throughout its 10-year journey. During this period, the plant has become a cherished part of the community, engaging in various initiatives. These include sponsoring the Wilmington City Park and Recreation league, participating in the Dolly Parton Book Club and Scavenger Hunt, and collaborating with local charities to support the Toy Drive at Christmas, ensuring that children receive gifts during the holiday season.

“In addition to its unwavering community involvement, Hearthside’s growth has been underpinned by a culture of innovation centered on the constant drive to provide superior customer service and building strong, lasting relationships with its employees and customers,” the release states. “On this our 10th anniversary, we wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated employees and supportive partners, whose contributions have been instrumental to our success.”

Hearthside’s CEO Darlene Nicosia also expressed her appreciation, saying, “I am very proud of the Wilmington team on achieving its 10-year anniversary. Hearthside is proud to include the Wilmington team as a part of its broader network, and we very much appreciate the support and partnership with the local Wilmington community.”

“As Hearthside continues to expand, our focus remains on investing in our employees, customers, and community,” the release states. “We thank you for being on this journey with us and look forward to the future.”