Clinton-Massie girls win Bethel Bees quad meet

TIPP CITY — The Clinton-Massie girls track and field team easily won the Bethel Bees quad meet Thursday evening.

The Falcons had 90 points with Waynesville next at 64, Northridge 62 and Bethel 34.

The Dean Richardson-coached squad scored three first-place finishes. Kaylee Ramsey won the pole vault then teamed with Madi Bayless, Addison Swope and Hailey Myers to win the 4×400-meter relay.

The 4×100 IronWoman relay team of Ellie Smith, Paige Oberweiser, Azlynn Green and Riley Blom also hit the finish line first.

Runnerup finishes for CM were Olivia Carpenter in the long jump and 100-meter dash; Jillian Arledge in the 3,200-meter run; Ramsey in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles; Oberweiser in the discus and Green in the shot put. Also the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams of Carpenter, Bayless, Morgan Riggers and Rosie Hall were second as was the 4×800 team of Arledge, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black and Shelby Robinson.

Finishing third were Myers in the 400 and 800; Arledge in the 1,600; Blom in the 100 hurdles and discus; and Swope in the 300 hurdles.