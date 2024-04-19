11-run first propels G-Men to 15-5 win over Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Georgetown scored 13 unearned runs Friday in a 15-5 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Wildcats (2-14 overall, 1-6 National) had six errors in the game. Georgetown (4-7, 3-4) scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Bailie Bare had a hit, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base for BHS. Jocelyn Lansing tripled.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Blanchester High School

G-Men 15, Wildcats 5

G^11^0^1^0^3^^15-12-4

B^0^0^2^0^3^^5-5-6

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Davenport 1-2-0-0 Bare 3-1-1-1 Lansing 3-1-1-1 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-0 Bates 3-0-0-1 Tedrick 3-0-1-0 Ledford 2-0-1-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 23-5-5-3

3B: Lansing

SB: Davenport 2, Tedrick 2, Bare, M. Blankenbeckler, Ledford

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

H. Blankenbeckler (L)^5-12-15-2-3-1