WHS wraps up 5 matches in 5 days with 3-2 win

NEW RICHMOND — Five matches in five days for the Wilmington High School tennis team ended Friday with a 3-2 win over New Richmond.

The Hurricane went 3-2 on the week.

“Great to get this week behind us,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

Wilmington is 4-7 overall, 3-3 in the division. The Lions are 1-5 overall, 0-5 in the division.

Trey Reed went 4-1 at first singles during the week, including a 6-3, 6-2 win on Friday. Mathias Supanz and Stephen Adams also won their singles matches.

“Some quality wins,” Reed said of his son’s play. “Mathias started off shaky (Friday) but settled in and was playing some of his best tennis at the end. Stephen is playing so smart and patient, he will be really tough to beat in the league later this season.

“Doubles continues to improve but need to find a way to get to the next level.”

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 3, Lions 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed defeated Linder 6-3, 6-2

2-Mathias Supanz defeated Guillerman 6-3, 6-0

3-Stephens Adams defeated Colonel 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1-Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip were def by Pennington, Mosbaugh 4-6, 3-6

2-Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were def by Smit, Bartley 3-6, 0-6