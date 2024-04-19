Falcons in control of American Division after 4-1 win

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie increased its lead in the SBAAC American Division tennis standings to two games Friday with a 4-1 win over Goshen.

The Falcons are still unbeaten, 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the division.

Goshen, the defending champions, fall to 4-2 in league play.

“Our guys were really fired up to play against Goshen, who beat us twice last year,” CM coach Rod Amburgy. “I’m really proud of all our guys the way they raised their level of play. There were hard-fought matches on every court.”

The match of the day came at second singles where Quinton Smith was a 3-6, 7-5, 15-13 winner.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Goshen High School

Falcons 4, Warriors 1

Singles

1-Avden Faucet defeated Rice 6-4, 6-0

2-Quinton Smith defeated Zimmerman 3-6, 7-5, 15-13

3-Elias Scott defeated Dean 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Logan Miller, Austin Sauer were defeated by Cameron, Widner 1-6, 4-6

2-Jack Anderson, Colson Morgan defeated Burrial, Bradley 6-2, 6-4