Wildcats bang out 16 hits in 25-0 league win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester banged out 16 hits Friday in a 25-0 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Wildcats remain a game behind Bethel-Tate in the league standings with a 6-1 record. BHS is 8-3 overall.

Bryce Sipple had two hits and drove in six runs.

Austin Dick had two doubles among his three hits, while scoring four times and driving in three runners. Cole Mueller and Dane Skates also had three RBI.

Matt Adkins struck out seven and did not walk a batter in four innings on the mound. Sipple pitched the final inning.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Georgetown High School

Wildcats 25, G-Men 0

B^4^5^8^6^2^^25-16-0

G^0^0^0^0^0^^0-1-2

(25) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-2-2-0 Skates 4-0-2-3 Dees 2-1-2-0 Burress 3-2-1-1 Sipple 4-2-2-6 Dick 3-4-3-3 Elston 1-2-0-0 Adkins 1-1-0-0 Reynolds 1-1-0-0 Mobley 1-3-0-2 Mueller 2-0-2-3 Perkins 1-3-1-3 Sears 2-0-0-0 Behymer 3-1-1-1 Wiley 2-3-0-2 TOTALS 32-25-16-24

2B: Dick 2, Skates 2, Sipple

3B: Dick

HBP: Elston 2, Dick, Reynolds

SB: Dick, Burress, Mobley, Mueller, Reynolds, Dees, Roush

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Adkins (W)^4^1^0^0^0^7

Sipple^1^0^0^0^1^0