Stephens powers Hurricane to 11-8 win over Rockets

WILMINGTON — Jake Stephens powered Wilmington to an 11-8 win over Fayetteville-Perry Friday in non-league baseball on the WHS diamond.
Stephens singled, doubled and homered for the Hurricane, which led to six runs batted in for the WHS powerplant.
Josh Tolliver walked three times and scored three runs. Bryson Platt had two hits and drove in two runs. Gavynn Walls, the winning pitcher in relief, drove in two runs.
Wilmington, 3-6 with the win, led comfortably 11-2 until Fayetteville scored six runs in the final inning.
SUMMARY
April 19, 2024
@Wilmington High School
Hurricane 11, Rockets 8
F^1^0^0^1^0^0^6^^8-7-1
W^2^3^3^0^1^2^X^^11-8-3
(8) FAYETTEVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Tipis 3-2-0-0 Roy 4-0-1-1 Holden 3-0-0-0 Hendrix 2-0-0-0 Crone 3-1-0-0 Luncan 2-0-1-0 Vilvens 1-1-1-0 B. Halker 4-1-2-0 Fehring 3-2-2-1 Williamson 2-0-0 I. Halker 1-0-0-0 Short 3-0-0-0 Dozier 0-1-0-1 TOTALS 31-8-7-3
(11) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 2-3-0-0 Stephens 5-2-3-6 Fickert 2-1-0-1 Anderson 1-0-0-0 Massie 3-0-0-0 Platt 3-0-2-2 Brausch 1-1-1-0 B. Tolliver 3-1-0-0 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Walls 2-0-1-2 Oglesby 0-2-0-0 Black 1-0-0-0 Oberlin 3-1-1-0 Leforge 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-11-8-11
2B: F-Roy; W-Stephens
HR-W-Stephens
HBP: F-Crone; W-Oglesby, Fickert
SB: F-Tipis; W-Platt, J. Tolliver
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Fayetteville
Luncan (L)^2^3^5^5^3^0
Vilvens^4^5^6^5^5^4
Wilmington
Phillips^3.2^3^2^1^5^3
Walls (W)^3.1^4^6^2^2^4