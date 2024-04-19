Stephens powers Hurricane to 11-8 win over Rockets

WILMINGTON — Jake Stephens powered Wilmington to an 11-8 win over Fayetteville-Perry Friday in non-league baseball on the WHS diamond.

Stephens singled, doubled and homered for the Hurricane, which led to six runs batted in for the WHS powerplant.

Josh Tolliver walked three times and scored three runs. Bryson Platt had two hits and drove in two runs. Gavynn Walls, the winning pitcher in relief, drove in two runs.

Wilmington, 3-6 with the win, led comfortably 11-2 until Fayetteville scored six runs in the final inning.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 11, Rockets 8

F^1^0^0^1^0^0^6^^8-7-1

W^2^3^3^0^1^2^X^^11-8-3

(8) FAYETTEVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Tipis 3-2-0-0 Roy 4-0-1-1 Holden 3-0-0-0 Hendrix 2-0-0-0 Crone 3-1-0-0 Luncan 2-0-1-0 Vilvens 1-1-1-0 B. Halker 4-1-2-0 Fehring 3-2-2-1 Williamson 2-0-0 I. Halker 1-0-0-0 Short 3-0-0-0 Dozier 0-1-0-1 TOTALS 31-8-7-3

(11) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 2-3-0-0 Stephens 5-2-3-6 Fickert 2-1-0-1 Anderson 1-0-0-0 Massie 3-0-0-0 Platt 3-0-2-2 Brausch 1-1-1-0 B. Tolliver 3-1-0-0 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Walls 2-0-1-2 Oglesby 0-2-0-0 Black 1-0-0-0 Oberlin 3-1-1-0 Leforge 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-11-8-11

2B: F-Roy; W-Stephens

HR-W-Stephens

HBP: F-Crone; W-Oglesby, Fickert

SB: F-Tipis; W-Platt, J. Tolliver

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Fayetteville

Luncan (L)^2^3^5^5^3^0

Vilvens^4^5^6^5^5^4

Wilmington

Phillips^3.2^3^2^1^5^3

Walls (W)^3.1^4^6^2^2^4