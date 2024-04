WHS softball slugs 3 homers, overpowers Rockets 15-3 WHS softball slugs 3 homers, overpowers Rockets 15-3 WHS softball slugs 3 homers, overpowers Rockets 15-3 WHS softball slugs 3 homers, overpowers Rockets 15-3

WILMINGTON — Jaydin Applegate’s three-run homerun in the fifth inning Friday ended Wilmington’s 15-3 win over Fayetteville in a non-league softball game.

Wilmington (5-3) hit three homers total in the game. In addition to Applegate, Neveah Blackburn and Lauren Diels also homered.