Seniors Dees, Dick power Wildcats to 41 runs, sweep of Rockets

BLANCHESTER — Drey Dees drove in 10 runs and Austin Dick had six RBI as Blanchester swept a pair of games from Fayetteville-Perry 18-8 and 23-0 on Senior Day at Bott Field.

Dees had five RBI in each game while Dick had three RBI in each.

Dees, Dick and fellow seniors Bryce Sipple, Brayden Wiley, Collin Elston and Seth Perkins were honored prior to the doubleheader.

“I’d like to thank the seniors for their loyalty to the program and leadership this season,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “Our success thus far is a direct resemblance of them. I am looking forward to see how the next three weeks shake out.”

Blanchester improved to 9-3 on the year.

“Outside of one inning struggling to find the (strike) zone, we played really good baseball,” Lawson said. “Proud of how the team responded in that moment.”

SUMMARY

April 20, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Game 1: Wildcats 18, Rockets 8

F^1^0^0^6^1^0^^8-7-3

B^4^1^4^5^3^1^^18-14-2

(18) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-1-2-0 Skates 1-2-1-0 Dees 2-2-2-5 Sipple 4-1-1-1 Dick 4-3-3-3 Elston 3-1-0-0 Reynolds 0-1-0-0 Sears 3-2-3-1 Mueller 2-0-1-1 Mobley 1-1-0-1 Wiley 2-2-0-1 Perkins 4-2-1-1 TOTALS 29-18-14-14

2B: Sears

3B: Dick

HBP: Wiley, Elston, Skates

SAC: Dees

SB: Dick 3, Sears 2, Mobley, Roush, Skates

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Dick (W)^3^4^1^1^0^2

Mueller^0.1^1^5^5^1^1

Mobley^2.2^2^2^1^2^0

–

Game 2: Wildcats 23, Rockets 0

F^0^0^0^0^0^^0-3-2

B^2^13^6^2^x^^23-15-1

(23) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-1-1-1 Perkins 1-2-1-1 Dees 5-3-2-5 Sipple 2-4-2-2 Dick 3-3-2-3 Elston 2-1-1-1 Reynolds 2-1-0-0 Adkins 1-0-1-3 Mueller 1-2-1-1 Behymer 2-1-1-1 Sears 3-2-2-2 Wiley 3-3-1-2 TOTALS 27-23-15-22

2B: Dick, Sipple, Perkins

3B: Dees

HBP: Sipple 2, Behymer, Elston, Reynolds, Sears, Perkins

SAC: Sipple, Adkins

SB: Sipple 2, Sears 2, Wiley, Mueller

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Roush (W)^3^1^0^0^2^3

Dees^2^2^0^0^0^0