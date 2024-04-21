East Clinton boys, girls track, field competes in Bulldog Track Classic

WEST MILTON — The East Clinton boys and girls track and field teams competed against numerous teams they’ll see at the regional meet during Saturday’s Bulldog Track Classic at Milton-Union High School’s Lowry Track Complex.

Molly Seabaugh was runnerup in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:35.36.

The girls 4×800-meter relay team ran seventh in 11:50.81.

On the boys side, Kaiden Roth was fourth in the long jump at 17-8. Max Gulley also scored in a field event, placing sixth in the discus with a toss of 115-11.

Landen Kaun was seventh in 56.51 seconds in the 400 meters.

The boys 4×800-meter relay team also reached the podium, placing eighth in 9:33.69, a season-best time.