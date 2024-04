Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons Applegate, Diels power Hurricane to 15-8 win over Falcons

WILMINGTON — Jaydin Applegate and Lauren Diels drove in three runs each Monday as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 15-8 in SBAAC American Division softball.

This story will be updated.