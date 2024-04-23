Massie tennis suffers first defeat of season to powerful Panthers

MORROW — The Clinton-Massie tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Monday to Little Miami 4-1.
“It was good for us to play a non-league match,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “It’s been hard this season because of rain-outs (to play non-league teams).”
The win improves the Panthers to 8-2 on the year. The Falcons are 7-1.
The match of the day came at third singles where Elias Scott outlasted Carson Williams 7-6, 2-6, 10-7.
SUMMARY
April 22, 2024
@Little Miami High School
Panthers 4, Falcons 1
Singles
1-Avden Faucett was def by Ryan Paddock 5-7, 2-6
2-Quinton Smith was def by Colt Anders 3-6, 3-6
3-Elias Scott defeated Carson Williams 7-6, 2-6, 10-7
Doubles
1-Jack Anderson, Logan Miller were def by Isaac Burnette, Matthew Poole, 2-6, 3-6
2-Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan were def by Caleb Martini, Wyatt Braunstein 2-6, 1-6