Astros make it 3 wins in last 4 games, 10-6

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton baseball team won its third game in the last four outings Monday over Clermont Northeastern 10-6.

Aidan Warner started on the mound for East Clniton, pitching four innings of one-hit baseball. Landon Dunn pitched the final three innings for the save.

Toby Huff had two hits and walked twice while driving in three runs for the Astros.

East Clinton is 5-9 overall, 3-4 in the SBAAC National Division. The Rockets are 5-5 overall, 2-4 in league play.