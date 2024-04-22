Falcons plate 4 in 8th, defeat Hurricane 6-2 Falcons plate 4 in 8th, defeat Hurricane 6-2 Falcons plate 4 in 8th, defeat Hurricane 6-2 Falcons plate 4 in 8th, defeat Hurricane 6-2 Falcons plate 4 in 8th, defeat Hurricane 6-2

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning Monday and defeated Wilmington 6-2 on the WHS diamond.

The Falcons improve to 8-4 overall, 4-3 in the SBAAC American Division. The Hurricane drops to 3-7 overall, 1-4 in the division.

Corey Frisch homered and drove in five runs for the Falcons, who had five hits on the night.

Brady Tolliver had two hits for Wilmington while Joshua Tolliver and Talen Oberlin had the WHS RBI.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Massie’s Trenton Kendrick pitched five innings in the start. Will Creech pitched the final three innings to get the win, scattering four hits and striking out two. He did not allow a run.

Talen Oberlin went 7.2 innings and did not give an earned run. He struck out 11.