Wildcats steal 16 bases in 14-3 win over Cardinals

FELICITY — Bouyed by 16 stolen bases, Blanchester had no trouble with Felicity Monday, 14-3, in SBAAC National Division baseball.

Cole Mueller and Cooper Reynolds had three stolen bases each for the Wildcats.

Blanchester moves to 15-3 overall, 7-1 in the National Division. Felicity drops to 2-5 in league play.

On the mound, a trio of BHS pitchers gave up five hits while walking just one and striking out six. Brayden Wiley picked up the win.

Sammy Roush had three hits and drove in three runs. Bryce Sipple and Cole Mueller had three hits each. Caleb Sears scored three times.

SUMMARY

April 22, 2024

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Wildcats 14, Cardinals 3

B^1^2^0^2^2^2^5^^14-15-1

F^1^0^0^2^0^0^0^^3-5-1

(14) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 5-1-3-3 Dees 3-2-2-2 Sipple 5-0-3-1 Dick 4-1-1-0 Elston 4-0-1-1 Adkins 0-2-0-0 Reynolds 3-2-1-1 Perkins 1-1-0-0 Mueller 5-1-3-1 Sears 1-3-0-1 Wiley 2-0-1-2 Burress 0-1-0-1 TOTALS 33-14-15-13

(3) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Lykins 2-1-0-0 Carnahan 4-0-1-0 Jowers 3-0-0-1 Pauley 4-0-1-0 Oakley 2-1-1-0 Harless 2-1-0-0 Shelton 3-0-1-1 McElfresh 2-0-0-1 Burtuton 3-0-1-0 Scarlattela 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-3-5-3

2B: B-Dick, Roush

HBP: B-Burress, Sears; F-Lykins 2, Harless, Oakley

SAC: B-Roush; F-McElfresh

SB: B-Mueller 3, Reynolds 3, Sears 2, Dees 2, Adkins 2, Roush 2, Dick, Sipple; F-Lykins, Shelton

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Wiley (W)^4.1^4^3^1^1^1

Dees^1.2^1^0^0^0^2

Adkins^1^0^0^0^0^3

Felicity

Oakley (L)^3.2^6^5^5^4^3

Pauley^1.2^4^2^2^2^0

McElfresh^1.2^5^7^5^3^2