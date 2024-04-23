EC Elementary celebrates Earth Day with unveiling of land habitat

East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary students engage in an eco-conscious activity during Monday’s celebration of the Land Habitat, enthusiastically tossing birdseed and engaging with Great Oaks CareerX students. East Clinton Elementary Principal Suzanne Arthur leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony at East Clinton Schools, officially unveiling the Land Habitat. Joining her are students, faculty, and esteemed partners. East Clinton Elementary Principal Suzanne Arthur leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony at East Clinton Schools, officially unveiling the Land Habitat. Joining her are students, faculty, and esteemed partners.

NEW VIENNA — In a celebration of Earth Day’s 54th anniversary on Monday, East Clinton Elementary School proudly unveiled its newest eco-friendly endeavor with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Land Habitat.”

The event brought together students, faculty, and community partners to honor the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, East Clinton teacher Heidi Smith, alongside Kelly Keeton from Great Oaks Career Campus, introduced the school’s partners for the project, emphasizing the significance of environmental education and the transformative power of hands-on learning experiences.

Among the key sponsors present were Laurel Oaks President Harry Snyder; Laurel Oaks CareerX class led by Kelly Keeton; Laurel Oaks big equipment class led by Rusty Frommling; Timbertech; New Sabina Industries; Southern Hills Bank; Home Depot, Caesar Creek State Park and Moore’s Greenhouse. Additionally, teacher Cheryl Roberts’ and Heidi Smith’s second-grade class made a significant contribution by assisting in the digging of the water area.

The focal point of the ceremony was the inauguration of the “Land Habitat,” a project aimed at enhancing the school’s existing Land Lab. Plans for the project include upgrading the current facilities and constructing a shelter and walking path, providing students with a dynamic outdoor learning environment.

As students eagerly participated in the festivities, they were each given packets of birdseed to scatter on their way back into the building, symbolizing their commitment to nurturing local wildlife. Additionally, the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) purchased packets of Marigold seeds from Pot Luck Greenhouse for all students, promoting gardening and biodiversity.

Acknowledging the contributions of all partners involved, Keeton expressed heartfelt gratitude during her address, emphasizing the transformative impact of collective efforts in making the Land Habitat a reality. Home Depot’s donation of lumber and plants further exemplified the spirit of collaboration and commitment to environmental conservation, according to Keeton.