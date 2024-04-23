Northmont edges Wilmington in overtime 8-7

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Northmont 8-7 in overtime Monday night at Alumni Field.

Jon Custis had three goals and an assist for Wilmington.

“We let an aggressive team stay in the game and it cost us late,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “We had some flashes of offensive brilliance, but we need to swing the ball to the open man quicker.”

Wilmington (3-4) also had goals from Jelani Hunter, Justin Scarberry, Michael Streety and Colin Wood. Assists were recorded by Cooper Short, Hunter and Wood.