Wilson wins 4; Falcons runnersup to Indians at Wightman Inv.

LEES CREEK — Cale Wilson won four events and took part in two meet records Tuesday at the Brett Wightman Invitational boys meet here at East Clinton High School.
Wilson set a meet record in the 400-meter dash (50.82 seconds) and ran with Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple and Jude Leahy to set a new mark in the 4×200-meter relay (1:34.14).
Wilson also won the long jump and 200-meter dash.
In the team standings, Cedarville edged Clinton-Massie by one point while East Clinton was third, Wilmington fourth and Blanchester sixth.
Leahy won the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump while Brighton Rodman won the shot put, Brandon Moritz won the discus and Kemple won the 100-meter dash.
The Wilmington quartet of Ed Brooks, Stevie Rickman, Logan Johnson and Deshawn Nance clocked a 48.12 and won the 4×100-meter relay.
SUMMARY
April 23, 2024
@East Clinton High School
Brett Wightman Invitational
Boys Results
TEAM SCORES: Cedarville 152, Clinton-Massie 151, East Clinton 58, Wilmington 50, Fairfield 45, Blanchester 29
4×800 RELAY: Cedarville 9:21.81; East Clinton (Jackson Seabaugh, Kaiden Roth, Luke Thompson, Landen Kaun) 9:30.63; Fairfield 9:35.08; Wilmington (Preston Zeigler, Tommaso Campagnolo, Jacob Vance, Holden Wulff) 9:55.54; Clinton-Massie (Bryson Geyer, Carter Martin, Caleb Werling, Jakob Mueller) 10:59.02
110 HURDLES: Jude Leahy (CM) 17.34; Owen Cooper (CV) 19.06; David Tarwater (CV) 19.5; Isaiah Abbott (BL) 19.54; Alexander Bennett (WIL) 20.69; Chase Malatt (CM) 20.71; Ian Hopkins (BL) 20.92; Elyon Hackmann (EC) 21.69; Barrett Beam (EC) 22.42; Layne Burgess (LF) 23.15
100 DASH: Willem Kimple (CM) 11.91; Dylan Cook (CV) 12.33; Casey Gilbert (BL) 12.41; Weston Carpenter (CM) 12.82; Deshawn Nance (WIL) 12.89; Lincoln Pyles (CV) 13.22; Edwin Brooks (WIL) 13.34; Jacob Allen (BL) 13.76; Sawyer Fooce (EC) 14.57; Sean Schweikert (EC) 14.63
4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Cale Wilson, Jude Leahy) 1:34.14 *NEW RECORD (old 1:34.81 Adena 2015); Cedarville 1:39.33; Wilmington (Edwin Brooks, Logan Johnson, Stevie Rickman, Josiah Puller) 1:42.12; Fairfield 1:44.45; Blanchester (Jacob Allen, Elijah McVey, Isaiah Abbott, Casey Gilbert) 1:44.98; East Clinton (Aiden McQueen, Sean Schweikert, Austin Kmatz, Elyon Hackmann) 1:51.74
1600 RUN: Archer Holston (CV) 4:52.01; Josh Duncan (CV) 4:53.78; Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 5:07.73; Caleb Werling (CM) 5:09.1; Britton Campbell (LF) 5:18.68; Matthew Barnes (BL) 5:33.34; Wyatt Mounts (WIL) 5:40.9; David Young (WIL) 5:42.22; Luke Thompson (EC) 5:42.63; Jakob Mueller (CM) 6:00.08; Greg Achterman (LF) 6:11.44
4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Edwin Brooks, Stevie Rickman, Logan Johnson, Deshawn Nance) 48.12; Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Zander Mills, Jason Flint, Brighton Rodman) 48.66; Cedarville 50.78; East Clinton (Elyon Hackmann, Sean Schweikert, Austin Kmatz, Aiden McQueen) 53.19; Fairfield 54.00
400 DASH: Cale Wilson (CM) 50.82 *NEW RECORD (old Davis CM 2015); Luke Moore (CV) 44.73; Conner Walters (WIL) 55.07; Janre Lerio (LF) 55.3; Landen Kaun (EC) 56.18; Jackson Pyles (CV) 56.21; Tommasa Campagnolo (WIL) 57.35; Jason Flint (CM) 59.57; Conner Ayers (LF) 60.52; Matthew Barnes (BL) 563.17
300 HURDLES: Owen Cooper (CV) 44.72; Jude Leahy (CM) 45.04; Bradyn Long (CV) 45.3; Chase Malatt (CM) 51.29; Alexander Bennett (WIL) 53.67
800 RUN: Josh Sultan (CV) 2:12.98; Will Mossing (CV) 2:13.9; Jordan Bennington (LF) 2:14.25; Luke Thompson (EC) 2:32.7; Parker Phillips (WIL) 2:33.4; David Young (WIL) 2:33.42; Colton Brockman (EC) 2:44.01; Carter Martin (CM) 2:44.2
200 DASH: Cale Wilson (CM) 23.98; Willem Kimple (CM) 24.32; Dylan Cook (CV) 24.42; Casey Gilbert (BL) 25.63; Landen Kaun 9EC) 25.98; Brett Hammerlee (CV) 26.87; Zachary Morris (LF) 27.56; Josiah Puller (WIL) 28.05; Layne Burgess (LF) 28.49; Spencer Wood (WIL) 29.82; Ian Hopkins (BL) 30.87
3200 RUN: Nathan Sultan (CV) 10:45.37; Stewart Kroh (CV) 10:49.51; Oliver McDermott (WIL) 11:24.06; Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 11:43.56; Caleb Werling (CM) 11:48.076; Ryan Smith (LF) 11:48.48; Jakob Mueller (CM) 13:29.35; Luke Thompson (EC) 13:38.28
4×400 RELAY: Cedarville 3:44.67; Fairfield 3:58.02; Clinton-Massie (Jason Flint, Caleb Werling, Zander Mills, Weston Carpenter) 4:01.16
CO-ED 4×100 THROWER RELAY: Cedarville 58.76; Clinton-Massie (Riley Blom, Azlynn Green, Brighton Rodman, Dakin Johnson) 59.4; East Clinton (Max Gulley, Aiden Walker, Keira Null, Tysen Terrell) 60.42; Wilmington (Isabella Rhoads, Matthew Manson, Jacob Scott, Emily Goodwin) 64.39
CO-EC 4×400 RELAY: Cedarville 4:10.72; East Clinton (Grace Wiseman, Molly Seabaugh, Kaiden Roth, Landen Kaun) 4:15.84; Wilmington (Madilyn Brausch, Angelica Pais Becher, Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters: 4:24.84
SHOT PUT: Brighton Rodman (CM) 40-5; Max Gulley (EC) 38-11.5; Brandon Moritz (CM) 38-9; Justin Beekman (CM) 37-4; Isaac Burns (LF) 36-9; Caleb Dunham (CV) 36-0; Dakin Johnson (CM) 35-9.5; Aiden Walker (EC) 35-6; Chase Baldwin (CV) 35-6; Jordan Eckstein (CV) 35-4.5; Ian Hopkins (BL) 34-10.5; Bryston Sturgill (WIL) 33-10; Isaiah Christian (CV) 33-4; Zimri Mahanes (EC) 32-8; Elijah McVey (BL) 30-8.5; Carter Shanks (WIL) 30-4; Matthew Manson (WIL) 28-8.5; Devin Cunningham (WIL) 28-4
DISCUS: Brandon Moritz (CM) 122-2; Max Gulley (EC) 114-8; Brighton Rodman (CM) 109-6; Barrett Beam (EC) 108-4; Dakin Johnson (CM) 101-4; Caleb Dunham (CV) 93-4; Jack Steward (CV) 93-0; Isaac Burns (LF) 92-4; Elijah McVey (BL) 91-10; Jacob Scott (WIL) 91-4; Isaiah Christian (CV) 86-3; Jordan Eckstein (CV) 83-8; Zimri Mahanes (EC) 82-1; Isaiah Abbott (BL) 79-9; Matthew Manson (WIL) 72-10; Bryston Sturgill (WIL) 71-3; Devin Cunningham (WIL) 70-0; Alex Sherman (CM) 68-4
LONG JUMP: Cale Wilson (CM) 19-9; Stevie Rickman (WIL) 17-2; Kaiden Roth (EC) 16-0; Lincoln Pyles (CV) 14-10.25; Isaiah Abbott (BL) 14-6.5; Edwin Brooks (WIL) 14-6; Zander Mills (CM) 14-5; Jacob Allen (BL) 14-3; Jason Flint (CM) 14-2.5; Zach Morris (LF) 13-8; Brett Hammerlee (CV) 13-2; William Rowe (LF) 11-3; Spencer Wood (WIL) 11-1.25
HIGH JUMP: Jude Leahy (CM) 5-8; Larkin Friend (LF) 5-4; Casey Gilbet (BL) 5-2; Matthew Barnes (BL) 5-0; Zander Mills (CM) 4-10