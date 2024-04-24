SSCC president advocates for community colleges at commissioners’ meeting

SSCC President Nicole Roades passionately advocates for Community College Awareness Month as she delivers a presentation to the Clinton County Commissioners on Wednesday, highlighting the pivotal role of community colleges in shaping educational opportunities and workforce development. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — At Wednesday morning’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, Southern State Community College’s president, Nicole Roades, along with SSCC board member Col. Brian Prickett, gave a presentation highlighting the pivotal role of community colleges during Community College Awareness Month.

Roades commenced her address by acknowledging the commendable transformation of the commissioners’ office facility. Reflecting on the closure of the old SSCC campus, she empathized with the emotional impact it had on students and staff. However, she lauded the subsequent utilization of the space, terming it a remarkable success story as it is now used as an administrative building.

Transitioning to the core purpose of her presence, Roades emphasized the significance of community colleges as often overlooked economic engines within the communities they serve.

“We serve over eight million students in both credit and non-credit spaces, making a substantial impact across the nation,” she said.

Delving into specifics, Roades underscored four fundamental aspects that distinguish community colleges: accessibility, affordability, transferability, and responsiveness to workforce needs. She emphasized that Southern State operates on an open enrollment basis, welcoming students from all walks of life without stringent admission criteria.

“Accessibility is important. We are an open enrollment institution. We don’t require an ACT, SAT, or a GPA. You come as you are,” said Roades.

“In terms of affordability, our average tuition in Ohio stands around $5,100, making education accessible and cost-effective,” Roades said.

Comparing this to the average tuition of four-year institutions, which exceeds $16,000, she emphasized the financial advantage of starting at a community college.

Addressing transferability, Roades highlighted Ohio’s initiative, OT36, which ensures the seamless transfer of 36 credits to any college within the state. This initiative facilitates students’ educational journeys, providing flexibility and continuity.

Furthermore, Roades emphasized the pivotal role community colleges play in addressing workforce needs. She highlighted Southern State’s contribution through rigorous programs tailored to meet industry demands, ultimately benefiting both students and employers.

A significant part of Roades’ presentation focused on the economic impact of Southern State within its five-county area, amounting to $45 million in 2022 alone.

“We serve about 170,000 students total in the state. Our county region is Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties,” Roades added.

This impact encompasses employment opportunities generated by the college and the subsequent contributions of its graduates to the local economy.

Locally, Southern State fosters strong relationships with surrounding communities, employing 30 citizens from Clinton County and serving approximately 260 Clinton County students. Additionally, Roades highlighted the college’s partnerships with local schools and universities, emphasizing their commitment to facilitating seamless transitions for students.