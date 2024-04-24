Roush near perfect but settles for no-hitter in 10-0 win

OWENSVILLE — Sammy Roush pitched the second no-hitter of the year and Blanchester defeated Clermont Northeastern 10-0 Wednesdy in SBAAC National Division baseball.

“He was on today,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said of his star pitcher. “His velocity was up and he was able to throw his breaking ball in any count.”

Lawson said the BHS defense was sharp and the bats were alive. “Hopefully we can end the week strong,” he said.

Roush did not walk a batter and the defense did not commit an error. The only thing that kept Roush from pitching a perfect game was hitting two CNE batters with pitches.

Bryce Sipple doubled twice, scored three runs, drove in two runs and had four stolen bases. Roush also had two hit. Cooper Reynolds scored two runs and had two hits. Brayden Wiley drove in a pair.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2024

@Clermont Northeastern

Wildcats 10, Rockets 0

B^1^1^2^5^0^1^^10-9-0

C^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0-0-1

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-1-2-0 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Sipple 3-3-2-2 Dick 0-1-0-1 Elston 2-0-1-0 Burress 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-2-2-0 Wiley 2-0-1-2 Sears 2-0-0-0 Dees 2-1-1-1 TOTALS 20-10-9-6

2B: Sipple 2

HBP: Dick, Sipple, Elston

SAC: Dick, Dees

SB: Sipple 4, Dick 2, Dees, Roush

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Roush (W)^5^0^0^0^12