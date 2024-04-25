80 students participating in WC research forum

The College’s Fred Raizk Arena transformed into a strictly academic venue for the 2023 Research Forum. Submitted photo

No basketballs will be bouncing, or volleyballs set for spikes or wrestlers scoring points on takedowns and escapes, yet Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court will be buzzing with activity on May 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as Wilmington College stages its 13th-annual Student and Faculty Research Forum.

Some 80 individuals and teams will display their research via posters and other presentation media while transforming the normally athletics-oriented venue into a strictly academic setting. Their research projects span across academic disciplines as faculty, staff and students — and members of the greater community — will peruse the presentations and learn first-hand from student researchers.

Dr. Angela Mitchell, professor of business administration, is one of the Research Forum coordinators.

“This event allows our students to put into practice the expertise they have developed in their academic program,” she said. “They get to apply the classroom work to real-world research questions. And through the Research Forum, they have the platform to showcase the relevance of their work to their field.”

Awards will be presented to the Best in Class for Agriculture, Business Administration/Accounting, Education, Fine Arts/Communications, Humanities, Natural Science, Social Science, Sport Sciences and Graduate Programs. Also, there will be special recognition for Best Student/Faculty Collaboration, a President’s Council Award and an Athletics Award.