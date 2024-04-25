Water main line repairs on SR 730 set for Monday

The City of Wilmington has scheduled repairs to a water main line located on State Route 730 in the vicinity of Linkhart and Worthington roads, according to Michael Crowe, the director of public service.

The repairs will take place on Monday, April 29 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Traffic will not be affected by the repairs, however residents in the area may experience disruption in water service.

Questions regarding the water main repair may be directed to the Utility Billing Office, (937) 382-5711.