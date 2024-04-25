Wildcats hold off Falcons for 8-6 win at PSF

Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Blanchester held off a late Clinton-Massie rally Thursday for an 8-6 win at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Blanchester (12-4) led 6-1 going to the bottom of the sixth but the Falcons scored three runs to chase starter Dray Dees.

After BHS scored two in the seventh to go up 8-4, the Falcons had the winning run at the plate when Matt Adkins got Wyatt Smith to line out to end the game.

“Proud of being able to sneak out a win, not playing our best baseball” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We made some errors defensively that let them stay around. When we got in those jams, we were able to make the big pitch and and pick each other up.”

Clinton-Massie (8-5) was led by Jack Elkins who had three hits. Collin Elston of Blanchester had three hits and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2024

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Wildcats 8, Falcons 6

B^2^1^0^0^1^2^2^^8-10-2

CM^0^0^1^0^0^3^2^^6-9-2

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-1-0-1 Dees 2-0-0-1 Sipple 3-0-0-0 Dick 4-2-2-1 Mueller 3-1-1-0 Elston 3-0-3-2 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Burress 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 4-1-1-1 Wiley 4-0-1-0 Perkins 0-0-0-0 Sears 3-2-2-0 TOTALS 28-8-10-6

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Elkins 3-0-3-1 A. Smith 4-0-0-0 Black 4-2-1-0 Denehy 2-1-0-0 Frisch 3-1-0-0 Doyle 3-1-2-1 Creech 4-0-1-2 W. Smith 3-0-0-0 Kendrick 3-1-2-0 TOTALS 29-6-9-4

2B: CM-Kendrick, Creech

3B: B-Dick

SB: B-Roush 4, Sears 3, Mueller 2, Dick, Elston, Dees

HBP: CM-Doyle, Elkins, W. Smith

SAC: B-Dees

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dees (W)^5.1^6^4^2^2^5

Adkins (S)^1.2^3^2^1^1^1

Clinton-Massie

Davidson (L)^0.2^3^2^2^1^1

Frisch^3.2^4^2^2^3^3

Anderson^2^3^4^3^2^1

Moore^0.2^1^0^0^0^0