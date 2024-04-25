CCYC awarded grant to provide free bicycles to youth, complete litter clean-up on Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) was awarded a $1,500 grant to increase access to transportation and exercise by providing free bicycles to youth and completing a litter clean up of the Luther Warren Peace Path and Lytle Creek.

This grant is one of 18 local Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) projects taking place throughout April, according to ServeOhio, the governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism. GYSD, April 26 – 28, is the largest service event in the world dedicated to the contributions that children and youth make 365 days of the year. The grants ServeOhio is providing will fund service projects in 16 Ohio cities led by nearly 1,300 volunteers.

The 18 GYSD projects will engage Ohio youth volunteers to create or improve community assets or infrastructure, according to a news release. Additionally, the projects will incorporate an education component to create long-term, sustainable change on issues and with people.

Clinton County Youth Council’s 75 youth and adult volunteers will increase access to transportation and exercise by providing bicycles and education to low-income, at risk students while also participating in a litter clean up.

“Since 2010, CCYC has participated in this global event to empower local youth to serve their community,” said Eric Guindon, CCYC executive director. “We take pride in being good stewards of our public trails that are utilized by our students and so many community members.”

CCYC’s GYSD event will take place this Saturday, April 27 at 302 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. The event is open to the public. Registration begins at 9:30. Service projects run from 10 a.m. to noon. A service celebration lunch sponsored by Taco Bell will be served at noon. For more information, visit CCYC online at fb.com/1ccyc or call 937-382-2828.