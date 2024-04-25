New Burlington Road to close for pipe replacement

Beginning Monday, April 29, weather permitting, New Burlington Road will be closed for a pipe replacement, according to the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

This pipe is located between Engle Mill Road and Gurneyville Road in Chester Township, Clinton County. The last address accessible from the east (Engle Mill Road) is 4403 New Burlington Road and the last address accessible from the west (Gurneyville Road) is 4806 New Burlington Road.

The project is anticipated to take two days, weather permitting.