Defense dooms Hurricane in 19-1 loss to Panthers

EBER — Wilmington committed nine errors and gave up 17 unearned runs Thursday in a 19-1 loss to Miami Trace in non-league baseball action in Fayette County.

The Hurricane had three hits, singles by Joshua Tolliver, Brady Tolliver and Jake Stephens. Garrett Anderson drove in the only WHS run.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2024

Panthers 19, Hurricane 1

W^0^1^0^0^0^^1-3-9

MT^2^0^11^6^x^^19-10-1

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 2-0-1-0 Phillips 1-0-0-0 Oberlin 2-0-0-0 Platt 2-0-0-0 Stephens 2-1-1-0 Massie 1-0-0-0 B. Tolliver 2-0-1-0 Leforge 2-0-0-0 Brausch 0-0-0-0 Black 1-0-0-0 Walls 1-0-0-0 Anderson 1-0-0-1 TOTALS 17-1-3-1

(19) MIAMI TRACE (ab-r-h-rbi) Enochs 3-2-3-0 Morton 2-1-0-0 Stuckey 2-2-1-0 Moore 1-1-0-0 Armstrong 3-3-1-0 Mathews 1-1-0-1 Colegrove 3-1-1-2 Zimmerman 0-1-0-0 Robinson 2-1-0-1 Huffman 0-1-0-1 May 3-2-1-2 Brown 3-0-0-1 Bowdeker 3-2-2-4 TOTALS 30-19-10-12

3B: MT-Enochs

SAC: Robinson

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Black (L)^3^9^13^2^2^0

Walls^0.1^0^6^0^4^0

J. Tolliver^0.2^1^0^0^0^1

Miami Trace

Lawhorn^2^1^1^0^2^2

Stuckey (W)^1^0^0^0^0^3

Enochs^1^0^0^0^0^3