Wilmington College designated as a ‘Tree Campus USA’

Wilmington College has hundreds of trees on its central campus and adjacent Hazard Arboretum and Anliot Natural Area. Submitted photo

The Ohio Tree City USA Awards Program has named Wilmington College as a Tree Campus USA. Trees and green space are an integral part of the college experience, especially at WC. Indeed, they make all campuses more livable, healthy and beautiful, benefiting both students and the environment.

The College earned this designation by meeting key criteria that include evidence of a campus tree-care plan, verification of the plan’s dedicated annual expenditures, creation of a service-learning project aimed at engaging the student body and observing Arbor Day, which is this Friday, April 26.

President Corey Cockerill noted Wilmington College is known for its beautiful campus and especially its trees. “From Collett Mall on our main campus to the 32.4 acres of adjacent land that make up the Frank O. Hazard Arboretum and S. Fredrik Anliot Natural Area, the College has long celebrated its expansive green spaces by planting trees,” she said.

“Trees not only offer educational and environmental benefits, but they contribute to the health and well-being of the campus and local community.”

Indeed, a commitment to trees can significantly reduce the amount of energy a campus needs to generate, while planting and maintaining trees absorbs carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change. Also, green space provides important mental health benefits to students, faculty and staff, as well as encourages physical activity. Involving students in tree-related, service-learning projects helps educate the next generation about the importance of caring for the environment.

Cockerill expressed her appreciation to a pair of faculty members who coordinated the Tree Campus USA application process, Dr. Kendra Cipollini, professor of environmental science/biology, and Dr. Russell Kincaid, professor of mathematics and physics.

The Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources Division of Forestry administers the Tree Campus programs on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation.