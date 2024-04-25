E. Main St. storm sewer replacement project begins May 6

The City of Wilmington announces the commencement of stormwater improvements on East Main Street, with lane closures beginning Monday, May 6.

The East Main Street Storm Sewer Replacement Project begins at the intersection of East Main Street and Lincoln Street and terminates at Wall Street, according to Michael Crowe, director of public service. The project includes replacement and reconstruction of storm sewer pipe and catch basins.

Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts beginning on May 6 and ending in late July. One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Cashman Lane and Grant Street north of the railroad crossing will be closed throughout the project. Properties south of the Grant Street closure may be accessed by taking East Main Street to South Lincoln Street to East Sugartree Street to Grant Street.

The City of Wilmington is managing the project. Fillmore Construction, LLC has been awarded the construction contract.

The East Main Street Storm Sewer Replacement project is funded by the City of Wilmington Stormwater Fund.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the East Main Street Storm Sewer Replacement Project may be directed to the office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509.