Abbott races home with winning run as Cats rally 3-2

LEES CREEK — Desiree Abbott scored from first base on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Ledford to give Blanchester a 3-2 win over East Clinton Friday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester trailed 2-0 going to the sixth but tied the game with two runs in the sixth. In the seventh, Abbott was hit by a pitch. Ledford put down a sacrifice bunt and with Abbott running on the play she raced to third and came around to score on an East Clinton error.

Blanchester manager Alan Ledford said on the final play umpires indicated obstruction by East Clinton but Abbott “was still safe and home. Wild sequence of events.”

Chloe Scott had two hits for the Astros. In the circle, she gave up two hits and struck out 12. Only one of the runs for the Wildcats was earned.

Quynn Dawley picked up the win for the Wildcats, scattering seven hits and walking just two.

“Quynn pitched a heck of a game,” Ledford said. “Worked ahead, located pitches and just competed.”

Jocelyn Lansing and Alayna Davenport had the BHS hits and scored runs along with Abbott.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2024

Wildcats 3, Astros 2

B^0^0^0^0^0^2^1^^3-2-1

EC^1^0^1^0^0^0^0^^2-7-3

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 2-1-1-0 Davenport 3-1-1-0 Bare 3-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 3-0-0-1 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Abbott 2-1-0-0 Ledford 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0. TOTLAS 23-3-2-1

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Hadley 4-0-0-0 Dotson 4-1-1-0 Barton 3-0-1-0 Scott 2-1-2-1 Beiting 3-0-0-0 Reed 3-0-2-1 Lopez 3-0-1-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Tate 1-0-0-0 Burns 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-2-7-2

2B: EC-Scott, Dotson

HBP: B-Abbott, Lansing

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Q. Dawley (W)^7^7^2^2^2^5

East Clinton

Scott (L)^7^2^3^1^2^12