Rozzi Fireworks to hold pyrotechnic knowledge day at fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — Get ready for a day packed with pyrotechnic knowledge and hands-on experiences at the annual Training Day hosted by Rozzi Fireworks this Saturday, April 27 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Running from 10 a.m. until dusk, the day begins with registration at 10 a.m., followed by announcements at 11 a.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will engage in classroom sessions covering various aspects of the pyrotechnic industry.

Novices will learn the basics of assembling firework displays, while seasoned professionals and fire department personnel will refresh their knowledge of current regulations. Safety and compliance take center stage during these sessions.

After a morning of learning, participants will break for lunch from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Following lunch, from 3 p.m. until dusk, the program will feature breakout groups, allowing attendees to explore specific areas of interest in greater depth.

With a registration fee of $60, Training Day provides access to industry experts and cutting-edge techniques. Whether you’re looking to ignite your passion for pyrotechnics or refine your skills, this event offers an invaluable experience.