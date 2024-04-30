GoFundMe started for CM freshman Burton

Camdyn Burton is recovering from a neck/spine injury suffered during a lacrosse match at Clinton-Massie High School. Courtesy Photo | Courtney Flanders GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been started for Clinton-Massie lacrosse player Camdyn Burton, who was injured April 13 during a match against Waynesville.

Burton, a freshman lacrosse player at CMHS, suffered a neck/spinal cord injury. According to his grandfather Doug Frye, “No permanent paralysis. He had (a) jolt to his spinal cord causing a spinal cord concussion along with a concussion to his brain. They also found degenerative discs and a herniated disc at his L1.”

Burton was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital on the 13th. He returned home recently and is expected to regain full movement and strength over time, Frye said.

”Still having numbness and tingling to his extremities and in some great deal of pain, as well as headaches and blurred vision. His lacrosse season is over for him,” Frye said on the GoFundMe page.

To contributed, visit GoFundMe.com and search “Courtney Flanders” who is Burton’s mother. Click on the link titled “Help support Cam and his family during this time.”

Said Frye, “We want to thank everyone who jumped in and helped and continues to do so. We couldn’t ask for better people surrounding us. Please keep praying for full recovery.”

Clinton-Massie lacrosse coach Dave Voisey said Burton is an inspiration.

”He’s an athlete with a winning attitude,” Voisey said. “A dude that always speaks respectfully to his coaches and takes the time to ask questions to learn the game of lacrosse.

“I am a big believer in this kid. The support that was shown from the community … was amazing. Thank you for stepping up and assisting where you could. The Waynesville lacrosse community was just as shaken as we were. The coaches, players and parents went out of their way to express concern. The player who hit Cam feels terrible and approached me at the end of the night telling me he was sorry and that he will be praying for him. He has requested to reach out to Cam so they can connect. Things happen that we can’t control and this was a play that was one of them. We are so relieved Cam is home and doing well. Let’s continue to pour out the love for him and his family.”