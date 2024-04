Martini scoring onslaught continues, nets 10 in 19-3 win Martini scoring onslaught continues, nets 10 in 19-3 win Martini scoring onslaught continues, nets 10 in 19-3 win Martini scoring onslaught continues, nets 10 in 19-3 win

Led by Mason Martini, the Clinton-Massie boys lacrosse team defeated Tippecanoe 19-3 Monday night at Frank Irelan Field.

Martini, a CM captain with 41 goals for the season, coach Dave Voisey said, scored 10 goals and now has 97 for his varsity career. He also is up for player of the week on MaxPreps.

The Falcons move to 8-2 and will host Wilmington 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.