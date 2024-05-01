Blue Lions net 3-2 win over Astros

LEES CREEK — East Clinton was defeated by Washington Senior 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league tennis match on the EC courts.

The Astros swept the doubles courts. Cody Horner and Kasen Terrell won in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at first doubles while Zimri Mahanes and Gabe Stewart were 6-3, 6-3 winners at second doubles.

East Clinton is 4-8 on the year.

SUMMARY

May 1, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Blue Lions 3, Astros 2

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Blake Bauheri 1-6, 0-6

2-Austin Roosa was def by Mason Mullins 2-6, 1-6

3-Carman Brown was def by Nick Walker 6-7 (6-8), 2-6

Doubles

1-Cody Horner, Kasen Terrell defeated Titus Grim, Jon Rader 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

2-Zimri Mahanes, Gabe Stewart defeated Landen Miller, Logan Miller 6-3, 6-3