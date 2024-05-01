Down 7-0, Hurricane rallies but falls a run short to Warriors

WILMINGTON — Wilmington from a 7-0 deficit but fell one run short Wednesday in a 7-6 loss to Goshen on the WHS diamond.

The Warriors scored four in the first then add singles runs in each of the next three innings f0r a 7-0 lead.

Wilmington went scoreless through four but put four runs on the scoreboard in the fifth and one in both the sixth and seventh innings but were unable to tie the game.

Bryson Platt and Jake Stephens had two hits each, with Platt scoring twice and Stephens driving in two.

Logan Phillips pitched well in relief, going three innings without allowing a hit or run and striking out three.

SUMMARY

May 1, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Warriors 7, Hurricane 6

G^4^1^1^1^0^0^0^^7-8-3

W^0^0^0^0^4^1^1^^6-7-1

(7) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Kessen 4-1-1-0 Whitaker 2-2-1-0 Fischer 1-1-0-0 Haley 3-1-2-2 Hamann 4-1-2-2 Maco 2-0-0-0 Schoonover 0-0-0-0 Thompson 3-1-1-1 Durham 3-0-1-1 McQuitty 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-7-8-6

(6) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 3-1-0-0 Oberlin 4-1-1-0 Platt 4-2-2-1 Stephens 3-0-2-2 Oglesby 4-0-1-1 Leforge 0-0-0-0 B. Tolliver 4-0-0-0 Massie 2-2-0-0 Black 1-0-0-0 Phillips 2-0-0-1 Fickert 1-0-0-0 Walls 2-0-1-0 TOTALS 30-6-7-5

2B: G-Thompson, Hamann

SB: W-Stephens, Massie, Platt; G-Whitaker, Kessen

SAC: G-Thompson, Haley

HBP: G-Maco 2, Fischer 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Goshen

Hamann (W)^7^7^6^2^3^6

Wilmington

Black (L)^4^8^7^6^2^2

Phillips^3^0^0^0^1^3