Roush gem helps Wildcats topple Tigers 2-1

BETHEL — Sammy Roush spun a two-hitter and Blanchester did the little things right in a 2-1 win over Bethel-Tate Wednesday in a crucial SBAAC National Division baseball game.

“When you do the little things right big things can happen,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We made the routine plays (Wednesday) and executed a pickoff play late that killed the rally. We did what we had to do offensively. We faced a very good arm and were able to jump out early. We keep preaching strikes and defense will win a lot of games. The team has continued to buy into that motto.”

The win puts Blanchester at 10-2 in the league while Bethel-Tate falls to 8-1 with three games to play. The Tigers won the first meeting of the season between the two National Division titans 7-2.

Roush struck out nine and walked just one in pitching a gem against the high-powered Tigers. The run he allowed was unearned.

The two teams combined for five hits.

SUMMARY

May 1, 2024

@Bethel-Tate High School

Wildcats 2, Tigers 1

BL^1^0^0^1^0^0^0^^2-3-2

BT^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^^1-2-3

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 4-1-1-0 Dees 4-0-0-0 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Dick 1-0-0-0 Mueller 2-0-0-0 Elston 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-1-1-0 Wiley 1-0-1-0 Sears 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-2-3-0

(1) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schultian 3-0-0-0 Snider 2-0-0-0 Ladd 3-0-1-0 Brumfield 1-0-1-0 Seibert 2-0-0-0 Moss 3-0-0-0 Vontz 3-1-0-0 Vontz 3-0-0-0 Morris 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-1-2-0

2B: BT-Brumfield

HBP: BL-Dick, Mueller; BT-Brumfield, Seibert, Snider

SB: BL-Mueller, Roush; BT-Seibert, Snider

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Roush (W)^7^2^1^0^1^9

Bethel-Tate

Not available