Wildcats three-game win streak comes to an end

BETHEL — Blanchester’s three-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a 12-1 loss to Bethel-Tate.

The SBAAC National Division softball loss puts the Wildcats at 7-17 overall, 2-8 in the division.

The Tigers kept their faint league championship hopes alive with the win, advancing to 7-2 in league play. Williams is unbeaten.

Bethel-Tate scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. Jocelyn Lansing, Bailie Bare and Quynn Dawley had the BHS hits. Dawley drives in Bare with the only run.